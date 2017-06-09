Nigeria: 130 Communities Complete N20 Million Govt-Sponsored Projects in Anambra

No fewer than 130 communities in Anambra State have completed the first phase of the N20 million 'choose-your-project' scheme initiated by Governor Willie Obiano to enhance infrastructural development in all parts of the state.

Briefing reporters in Awka, yesterday, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta, said 14 of the projects were nearing completion, while 13 communities had issues with their projects due mainly to environmental hazards.

According to him, the expectation was that by the end of this month, 175 projects would have been completed and ready for commissioning, adding that Governor Obiano had also decided that communities, which had completed their first phase projects would receive another N20 million for the second phase.

Under the 'choose-your-project' programme, the community formed project implementation committee that selected the particular project for their area, while the contractor, who must come from the benefiting community, would report to the committee for proper supervision of the project.

Among projects executed by the various communities include town halls, markets, renovation of school blocks, construction of roads and others.

He said: "We discovered that many communities had no new projects executed in their areas in the past 30 years and this administration felt that the choose- your-project scheme was a good way of giving them a sense of belonging. The response we have received from the various communities shows that it was one of the best decisions ever taken by this administration and many communities are already looking forward to the second phase."

"Apart from the fact that the people got a project that was dear to them, it was also a way of empowering them, as all the workers were people from those communities."

Nnacheta explained that 50 projects have already been approved under the second phase of the scheme, adding that they had already passed through all the processes required before the commencement of work.