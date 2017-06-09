Nigeria: Mile 2 - Apapa Expressway - Traffic Snarl Returns As Tankers Defy Ambode

It was lamentations once again, yesterday, as trucks have taken over the entire stretch of the dual carriageway beginning from Mile 2 to Tin Can Port.

The trailers and petroleum tankers are fully back on the highway, making vehicular movement on the road pretty difficult. Illegal parking has reduced the carriage capacity of the road, causing traffic congestion, a situation that has been worsened by flooding, which has created gullies and craters on the ever-busy road.

Terrible state of degradation

A visit to Tin Can Island, last week, revealed the pitiable state of the highway between Coconut Bus-stop and Tin Can Port second gate.

The road is in a terrible state of degradation due to several years of neglect, with gullies and deep potholes.

The menacing presence of petroleum products tankers and trailers on the road is the reason Apapa-bound motorists and commuters spend several hours to get to their destinations, on daily basis.

Those who have targets to meet now use the services of commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders despite obvious risks.

In fact, most commercial drivers and motorists now navigate through Olodi-Apapa through Boundary, Ajegunle, to access Apapa, a longer route but a better alternative.

Prior to last year's Eid-el-Kabir celebration, users of the highway literally went through hell as a result of the traffic snarl allegedly caused by the last-minute efforts of petrol tanker drivers to load petroleum products from tank farms before the long holidays.

The indiscriminate parking of these trucks worsened the already chaotic traffic situation in the area.

Lamenting the situation, a commuter, who pleaded anonymity said: "Now, we are back to the whole mess again. The tanker drivers have taken over the highway unleashing anguish to other road users. We had expected that the task force team will sustain the tempo of their earlier enforcement to rid this road of the tankers. But the current situation shows that the government cannot be taken for its word."