Uganda: Kasaija Outs Shs 29 Tillion Budget With Minimal Tax Changes

With many businesses bleeding from all sorts of financial distress, Matia Kasaija, the minister of finance, yesterday unveiled a populist Shs 29 trillion budget that sought to revive a struggling economy.

The minister also exercised caution over announcing any new tax measures that might flare up tempers among those struggling to get by. For a public that is used to waking up to new tax announcements on the day after the budget reading, this year's edition, which again saw the works ministry take up the largest chunk of the resource envelope, offers little on that front; this was a largely populist budget that sought to instil hope in a sombre economy.

With the economy growing at a depressing 3.9 per cent, against a target of 5.5 per cent, the finance minister pushed for more support in areas where the population numbers were fairly high: agriculture, health, and the youth.

Facing a tight purse, where tax revenue collections for financial year 2016/2017 slumped by a whopping Shs 377 billion as most sectors witnessed a drop in growth, Kasaija released a bud- get that also placed a lot more responsibility on government to turn things around.

There were no announcements on how government was going to slash its bloated expenditure, especially the huge wage bill, but Kasaija said a Shs 300bn package had been set aside to clear domestic arrears.

As a matter of emphasis, he also added that the ministry of finance had put up a hotline for service providers to report any delayed payments for goods and services offered to ministries. To be clear, ministries that delay to clear their arrears will see their quarterly releases from the ministry of finance blocked.

CREDIT MARKET

It is also going to be less crowded in the lucrative securities market, where banks have made a killing from government's appetite for credit, with Kasaija saying government borrowing is going to reduce by a half to one per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this coming financial year from two per cent.

Banks prefer to lend to government by buying securities such as treasury bills and bonds because the inter- est they earn is juicy. As a result, interest rates to the private sector remain high.

President Yoweri Museveni, making his remarks, steered clear of any form of government intervention to lower interest rates in the credit market, saying the private sector has no choice but to find solutions around the pricy bank loans.

The deepest intervention the government has made in offering cheaper credit to the market is a Shs 50 billion allocation to the Uganda Development Bank. That amount is still low compared to what the bank is looking for - about Shs 500 billion at least - for it to make a meaningful impact in offering cheaper loans.

Perhaps as its most serious call to stamp out corruption, which has limited a fair share of resources, Kasaija said the new leadership code offers sweeping powers to government to grab any assets that public officials might have amassed dubiously. With some government officials required to list their assets in an online format, Kasaija feels the noose around corrupt officials just got tighter.

KEY ALLOCATIONSx

Overall, Kasaija reiterated the need for the growth in agriculture as a solution to lifting many Ugandans out of poverty. Accounting for the largest number

of Ugandans in active employment, agriculture is bound to get a number of irrigation schemes to counter drought, a factor that was responsible for growth in the sector falling to 1.3 per cent this financial year from the previous 2.8 per cent.

There will be questions, however, over the effectiveness of this policy initiative, considering that many small-holder farmers remain locked out of irrigation schemes.

The health sector is another sensitive area for a large section of the population, and Kasaija made a substantial financial promise to the sector. He said the Shs 1.8 trillion he had allocated to the sector will make an impact, especially in dealing with the shortage of drugs.

The youth, where government has pumped money through different funds over the years, are to receive a Shs 67 billion kitty under the Youth Livelihood Programme, this time with a component for those who are tech- savvy.

Creating employment opportunities for the youth appears a better formula. To support that, Kasaija said businesses that set up firms upcountry will be allowed to make deductions for accelerated depreciation of assets. This allows firms some tax relief on machinery and construction buildings.

However, the term upcountry remains vague and undefined. Also, many businesses look at infrastructure such as electricity and roads as factors that attract them to the countryside, not necessarily tax reliefs.

To deal with the electricity issue, Kasaija said Bujagali power dam has been exempted from corporate income tax in order for its tariff to come down. He also said that negotiations to restructure government debt on Bujagali would be concluded by October this year.