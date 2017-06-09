Uganda: Growing Public Debt Worries MPs

Members of parliament are afraid the country can no longer shoulder the growing public debt.

In its report on the 2017/18 budget estimates adopted by parliament last week, the Budget committee noted that the public debt, which is almost a third of Uganda's Gross Domestic Product [GDP], is no longer sustainable.

The report notes that the public debt in net present value terms is projected at 31.19 per cent of GDP in the financial year 2017/18. GDP refers to the total monetary value of all the goods produced and services provided within a country's borders in a specific time period.

"The committee observes that government has continued to contract public debt in order to finance infrastructure gaps specifically in the energy and transportation sector. As at the end of December 2016, Uganda's public debt stock amounted to $8.718 billion of which $5.468 billion (62.7 per cent) is external and $3.25 billion (37.3 per cent) is domestic debt," the report notes.

The figure is still below the East African Community debt threshold of 50 per cent of the gross domestic product. Uganda's debt has increased mainly because government borrows money it cannot absorb fully.

For example, government borrows money for a project that is still on the planning stage. With long procurement and other bureaucratic processes, projects are delayed while the loans have to be paid back.

The repercussions for debt increment are many: the local currency tends to depreciate as government seeks to pay back the loans; investors tend to get worried over unsustainable debt levels because they feel government expenditure might reduce; and the private sector feels the pain of the country's biggest spender - government - facing cash problems.

The report adds that although the debt sustainability analyses indicate a low debt distress for Uganda, the rate at which public debt stock is rising points to increasing vulnerabilities for the country.

"Government should be more transparent and tell the country the social and economic implications of the accumulating public debt stock," the report adds.

To illustrate how the current public debt situation is unsustainable, the committee noted that out of the total resource envelope of Shs 28.992 trillion for the financial year 2017/18, only Shs 12.989 trillion [44.8 per cent] will be available for discretionary government spending.

"The balance of Shs 16 trillion is earmarked for debt servicing and project support. This makes the country highly vulnerable to the extent that the budget can no longer adequately provide for quality education and health services, recapitalization of vital enterprises such as Uganda Development Corporation and Uganda Development Bank, financing the productive sectors and the local governments," the MPs noted.

The legislators recommend that in order to reduce the rate at which government contracts debts, there is need to review some of the major infrastructures projects like the standard gauge railway, which the MPs say is very costly. They instead implored government to concentrate on developing water transport, which they say is a lot cheaper.

The MPs also want government to reduce on the number of roads it is working on, and only concentrate on those with the highest return on investment. They further want government to cut back on expenditure on public administration and allow cost-sharing in education and health sectors, among others.

According to the 2017/18 draft budget estimates, government is to spend Shs 2.675 trillion [12.16 per cent] in paying interest on the loans it has already contracted.