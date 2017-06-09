9 June 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: I'm Still Searching for Left Back - Rohr

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gernot Rohr has admitted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria still need options at left back despite the presence of Elderson Echiejile and new call up Maroof Youssef.

Rohr made this known during the pre-match conference of the Super Eagles ahead of Saturday's game against South Africa in the race to be at the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.

The coach has never hidden his desire to have one than one credible option for each spot in his team, but the left back position according to the coach ‎is one area where he is presently short of credible options bar regular left back Echiejile.

"We will continue to invite players who are good enough. It is interesting to have at least 2 or 3 players for each position. For instance we are lacking in the left back position ", Rohr said.

" We're searching for new position, the left back position for example. Not because Echiejile is old but we're looking at the future "

Nigeria

Gov Bello Can Not Be Removed Till After 8 Years in Office - Isa

Alhaji Taufiq. A. Isa is the chairman of both Ijumu Local Government, Kogi State and Association of Local Governments of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.