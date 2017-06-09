Nigeria: I'm Still Searching for Left Back - Rohr

Gernot Rohr has admitted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria still need options at left back despite the presence of Elderson Echiejile and new call up Maroof Youssef.

Rohr made this known during the pre-match conference of the Super Eagles ahead of Saturday's game against South Africa in the race to be at the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.

The coach has never hidden his desire to have one than one credible option for each spot in his team, but the left back position according to the coach ‎is one area where he is presently short of credible options bar regular left back Echiejile.

"We will continue to invite players who are good enough. It is interesting to have at least 2 or 3 players for each position. For instance we are lacking in the left back position ", Rohr said.

" We're searching for new position, the left back position for example. Not because Echiejile is old but we're looking at the future "