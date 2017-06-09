Uganda: Army Officers Won't Intimidate Us, Justice Bamugemereire Vows

Nakaseke — Justice Catherine Bamugemereire has vowed not to succumb to intimidation from any army officers while leading the investigation into land matters.

The judge spoke out yesterday, during an interface with the public at Nimrod hotel in Luweero town council. Her remarks follow the drama of Wednesday, when a businessman, Hajji Swaibu Musoke Yiga, reportedly deployed armed men in army uniform to block the commission from performing its duties in Kapeeka sub-county, Nakaseke district.

Yiga is allegedly behind the threats to evict more than 2,000 residents from five villages in Kapeeka. Bamugemereire told locals that such attempts at intimidation would not derail the land probe team.

"Me and the commission, and this goes to every other person, whether they are from Kinyogoga or Ngoma, this goes for everybody, we are not going to accept intimidation or witness intimidation," she said.

The businessman's attempt to block the commission on Wednesday came after Justice Bamugemereire had issued a verbal order blocking the surveying of a more than 1,000 acre piece of land on which Yiga had threatened some affected residents with eviction.