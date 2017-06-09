Malawi's netball legend Mary Waya has received a timely donation of money amounting to about K600,000 from the Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD).

The money is meant to assist Waya to travel to England where she is expected to undergo a netball trainning course.

Speaking after receiving the donation on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Waya expressed delightment over the development as she had already lost hope that the trip will materialize and therefore hailed FISD for the kind gesture.

"I am very happy and thankful to FISD for the timely donation which has come at a time I almost gave up about the trip. I have been knocking on several doors [both companies and individuals] but to no avail" said Waya who runs Mary Waya Netball Academy.

Waya said the knowledge and expertise she will acquire in England will not only assist her personally but as well as other other netball coaches.

"FISD realised that netball is the biggest sport that puts Malawi on the map hence the donation so the knowledge and whatever I will learn will be shared with others back home.

"Remember England is among the top netball teams that have always given our team a headache whenever we face them and this is the opportunity to get to know some of their secrets."

She therefore called upon other companies to emulate the good gesture set by FISD.

Officails from FISD present at the meeting pledged continued support not only to sporting activities but also to assist all Malawians in general .

FISD Limited was incepted in 2012 and has four rgistered subsidiaries namely FISD Fund, FISD Construction and FISD Institute of Agriculture, Water and Environment.

They work on irrigation projects, supplying of solar panels among others.

They came to limelight in the sporting arena after launching FISD Challenge Football Cup last year.