Uganda: The Political Economy of Take-Off (Part III)

opinion

One critical reality which inhibits take-off is whether or not a polity or state encompasses a nation or, for that matter, a stable and enduring multinational commonality.

This is particularly true of the states created by colonialism out of diversity in Africa, and are bedeviled by all manner of centrifugal forces. The question of what a nation is must arise. We ignore awareness of this at our own peril. In this discussion, we borrow heavily from a most unlikely of sources - Joseph V. Stalin's seminal work on the National Question.

'A nation is a definite community of people - it is neither racial, nor tribal. It is a historically constituted community of people.'

Great empires and kingdoms have risen and disappeared in history - but could not be called nations. They were not nations, but loosely connected conglomerations of groups, which fell apart or joined together according to the victories or defeats of this or that conqueror. Therefore, a nation is not a loose conglomeration, but a stable community of people.

But not all stable communities constitute nations. This is related to the questions of what distinguishes a national community from a state community. A national community is inconceivable without a common language, while a state need not have a common language. We refer here to the spoken languages of wananchi, and not to the official governmental languages. Therefore, a common language is one of the characteristic features of a nation.

Nations are formed as a result of lengthy and systematic intercourse, as a result of people living together for generations. But this cannot happen unless they have a common territory. "Englishmen and Americans originally inhabited the same territory, England, and constituted one nation.

Later, one section of the English emigrated from England to a new territory, America, and there, in the new territory, in the course of time, came to form the new American nation. Difference of territory led to the formation of different nations. Thus, a common territory is one of the characteristic features of a nation," (Marxism and the National Question, JV Stalin, 1913).

Common territory by itself does not create a nation. An internal economic bond to weld the various parts of the nation into a single whole is an objective necessity. In a nation, the different parts are bound together into an economic whole, as a result of division of labour and market between them.

Thus, a common economic life, economic cohesion, a national market for industry, agriculture and services is one of the characteristic features of a nation.

Nations differ not only in their conditions of life, but also in spiritual complexion, which manifests itself in peculiarities of national culture. Peculiar psychological make-ups of peoples develop from generation to generation as a result of dissimilar conditions of existence.

By itself, psychological make-up or, as it is otherwise called, 'national character,' is something intangible for the observer, but in so far as it manifests itself in a distinctive culture common to the nation - it is something tangible and cannot be ignored.

"Needless to say, 'national character' is not a thing that is fixed once and for all, but is modified by changes in the conditions of life; but since it exists at every given moment, it leaves its impression on the physiognomy of the nation. Thus, a common psychological make-up, which manifests itself in a common culture, is one of the characteristic features of a nation," (Marxism and the National Question, JV Stalin, 1913).

Following upon the foregoing discussion, we are now able to suggest a working definition for a nation. A nation is a historically constituted, stable community of people, formed on the basis of a common language, territory, economic life, and psychological make-up manifested in a common culture.

For us in Africa and Uganda, it is important to pick lessons from the processes of the consolidation of national statehood elsewhere. In Western Europe, the process was consolidated in the dismantling of feudalism and the building of new, capitalist internal markets for agriculture, industry and services. This process was led by the bourgeoisie, and bourgeois-capitalist ideology.

In the more backward agricultural countries of Eastern Europe and Russia, the socialist revolutions in varying national manifestations also broke down feudal vestiges and created new, internal markets for agriculture, industry and services. This process was led by the working-class and the peasantry, and socialist ideology.

Our process of take-off, therefore, must be one that simultaneously consummates national statehood. Our journey to first-world status is also our journey to the consolidation of a stable multi-national commonality of the Ugandan people, within a strong and vigorous East African Confederation or Federation, as part of the African Economic Community.

The author is private secretary for Political Affairs, State House.