9 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Equips Uniformed Forces With Post-Retirement Skills

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collen Murahwa

Government is providing members of the uniformed forces with agricultural skills which will become handy upon their retirement, a senior officer in the Zimbabwe National Army has said. Speaking during the graduation ceremony of 49 soldiers and two police officers who completed a Master Farmer's Course at Domboshava National Training Centre, Brigadier-General Stanely Mangena said the two-year package was meant to enable the uniformed forces to acquire the right farming skills.

"The two-year package was designed to equip you with the basic knowledge and skills of farming," he said.

"The course objective was designed to raise the level of competency in farming methods, particularly in preparation for your career after your service in the army, thereby improving farming efficiency.

"The course equipped you with the basic knowledge of crop and animal production using the small plots or farms availed to you by the Government through the land reform programmes."

Brig-Gen Mangena said the course met the expectations of the Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant-General Philip Valerio Sibanda and urged the graduates to embrace the knowledge gained through the programme.

"The course is in accordance with the Commander ZNA's training directive, especially in preparation and equipping officers and men with the pre-requisite skills to sustain themselves and the country after retirement," he said.

"I urge you to put the knowledge gained into practice for your own good and improve your value."

Principal Agritex Extension Specialist in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Mr Smith Nyatsande, said it was imperative that people got educated on good farming methods so that when they receive inputs from Government, they would put them to good use.

"Most farmers in Zimbabwe are assisted with inputs under programmes such as the Presidential Input Scheme and Command Agriculture and this programme we are offering here empowers them with the right knowledge to properly utilise those inputs so that they get the right yields," he said.

"A farmer has to be knowledgeable about the right quantities, especially in fertilisers and be able to measure the nutrient content of the soil as it determines the types of fertilisers to be used on that particular soil."

Zimbabwe

Dentist Wins U.S.$20 000 Lawsuit

A specialist dental surgeon has been awarded more than $21 000 for services he rendered to his patient after a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.