Uganda: Companies Encouraged to Invest in Environment

The Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) has asked the government to force companies to set budgets that will meet the costs of environmental and waste management.

Gideon Badagawa, the executive director of PSFU, argued that with the increasing cases of environmental degradation, the mandate to manage the environment cannot be left to government only.

He observed that the implications of climate change - the drastic changes in weather patterns - affect everyone and it is the responsibility of the public to take care of the environment. He also argued that if the private sector spent some money on the environment, they would be more responsible on how they handled their wastes.

"We need an environmental levy to be introduced; it is true that people are paying taxes but what is coming to National Environment Management Authority (Nema) from the government is too little to maintain the whole biodiversity," he said.

Badagawa was speaking at a public dialogue on financing biodiversity conservation in Uganda.

STATISTICS

According to Badagawa, in the FY 2014/15, government allocated ed Shs 470bn for environmental management for five sectors of the economy. That amount, however, was not enough.

"Only Shs 145.95bn was released against the needed Shs 615.9bn in FY2014/15. What is funny was that the private sec- tor only contributed Shs 2.7bn through their budgets. We need to force companies to invest more in environmental management," he said.

He added: "We need an environmental levy which should be managed by Nema but not the ministry of Finance."

Most companies say they have a component of corporate social responsibility (CSR) in their businesses, but Badagawa believes CSR is not enough. He explained that with CSR, one can decide to do it or not to and yet companies have a duty and responsibility to protect the environment.

Andrew Seguya, the executive director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), pointed out that the private sector is reluctant to invest in the environment because they don't know what is at stake for them.

"The question of the private sector is that what is at stake for them? They need to be made to understand that what affects the environment affects their business," he said.

Seguya said that like the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), which gives tax rebates, the government should find ways of rewarding companies that invest in environmental conservation rather than waiting for companies to carry out CSR.

UN READY TO HELP

Daniel Omodo, the programme analyst at United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said Uganda is losing a lot of forest cover and it is high time the private sector came in and supported government's effort.

"We are losing forests at a very fast rate. Between 1990 and 2015, the country lost 18 per cent of the forest area. So, UNDP is ready to come in and support," he said.

He explained that UNDP is working with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and World Bank to ensure that the global strategic plan to combat global warming is achieved.

"We have new global financing mechanisms and funds to address climate change, Uganda can utilize the funds, as the private sector is also brought on board," he said.