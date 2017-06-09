Uganda: Experts Question Budget Allocations, Absorption

While presenting the budget for the 2017/18 financial year yesterday, the minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija, emphasized that it presents opportunities for agricultural production and industrialization.

Kasaija said the Shs 29 trillion budget must be exploited to increase household incomes. But agriculture, which employs more than 60 per cent of the population, will receive Shs 828bn in the next financial year, a slight increment from the Shs 823bn of 2016/2017.

In percentage terms, though, the allocation to agriculture fell from four per cent to 3.8 per cent, indicating a reduction. In July 2003, African heads of state and government endorsed the Maputo Declaration on Agriculture and Food Security during the Second Ordinary Assembly of the African Union, committing to the allocation of at least 10 per cent of national budgets to agriculture within five years.

More than 13 years later, Uganda is yet to hit that target. According to Gideon Badagawa, the executive director of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), while the government talks of aspiring to turn the agricultural sector into a more progressive sector, there is a mismatch in the allocation of funds to it.

"Out of Shs 29tn, agriculture has got less than a trillion. We have heard of many irrigation schemes, post-harvest handling projects. We don't see this in the budget yet the expectations are enormous. Where are we getting the money to meet these expectations?" he asked.

Badagawa's sentiments are shared by Prof Augustus Nuwagaba, an economist, who says the funding towards such a critical sector is still insufficient, particularly in areas of agro processing and value addition.

"That money is too meagre to cause transformation from the largely 60 per cent subsistence population to a monetized sector, which the government envisages. The current contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is 23 per cent, which is too meagre," Prof Nuwagaba says.

The works and transport sector is the biggest winner, taking Shs 4.6tn or 20 per cent of the national cake. The energy sector, on the hand, will receive Shs 2.3tn.

Badagawa justifies the allocations, stating that the roads and energy sectors are the cost drivers of the economy, hence the need to increasingly put more resources to produce more power and build roads. This, in the long run, will attract more foreign investments.

EDUCATION SECTOR

The education sector will receive Shs 2.5 trillion -- more by Shs 1tn than this year. Kasaija says the sector will receive Shs 19.6 billion for salary enhancement for teaching and non-teaching staff for public universities.

However, Emmanuel Kisaame, a research fellow at Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE), says this is not workable if teachers at the lower levels are not well remunerated and capitation grant is not increased.

"There is a very weak link between remunerating teachers and their effectively," Kisaame said. "Things like instructional materials, facilitation and manageable classroom size have [also] not been tackled."