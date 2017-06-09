The electoral agency is seeking to employ close to 360,000 Kenyans in a massive temporary jobs advertisements ahead of the high-stakes August 8 General Election.

Among those the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is seeking to employ 91,032 presiding and deputy presiding officers, and 262, 665 polling clerks to man Kenya's 45, 516 polling stations.

DEGREE

The presiding officers and their deputies will be employed on a 13-day contract being paid Sh2,000 and Sh1,800 per day, respectively.

The polling clerks will be employed on a nine-day period, earning Sh1,000 per day.

To be employed as a presiding officer or a deputy, one must have a degree or a diploma in any filed, be computer literate, skilled in computation, and be a resident in the constituency or ward they are applying for.

For polling clerks, they must have scored an aggregate of C- and above in their KCSE, as well as be a resident in the constituency or ward they are applying for.

Also being sought in the massive job openings are 337 logistics officers who will be employed on a 330-day period earning Sh1,500 per day.

AFFILIATION

What do you need? Have a degree or a diploma, competent in use of MS Office, be knowledgeable in logistics, distribution and retrieval of materials.

IEBC will also hire 290 deputy returning officers for Kenya's 290 constituencies on a 60-day period who will earn Sh3,000 per day.

To get the job, you should be a holder of a degree or diploma, have at least six years working experience in private or public sector on a supervisory level, be willing to work anywhere in Kenya, have no political affiliation, and be a resident of the constituency they are applying for.

The commission is also seeking 5,054 support electoral trainers who should be holders of a social Science degree or diploma, and who will be hired on a 15-day period earning Sh2,000 daily.

ONLINE

Similarly, the body will employ 580 constituency ICT clerks who should have a minimum of a diploma in IT, have an ICT certification, with two years' experience in a busy environment.

The ICT clerks will be hired on a 30-day period, earning Sh1,500 per day.

There will also be 2,900 ward-based educators, two for each of the country's 1,450 wards.

They should have a minimum of a diploma in Education or Project management, three years' experience in voter education, community mobilisation and social work within their target constituency, with "exceptional understanding of the socio-cultural, economic and political dynamics of the ward."

Interested Kenyans have until June 15 to apply for the jobs here.