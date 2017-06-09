9 June 2017

Uganda: MPs Pin PS Muhakanizi Over Arrogance, Abuses

Keith Muhakanizi, the secretary to the Treasury, on Wednesday came under fire from MPs for publicly disparaging parliament.

Muhakanizi faced the wrath of MPs when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) together with the accountant general, Lawrence Ssemakula, and Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile to defend how government used the $200-million loan it borrowed from the Preferential Trade Area, PTA Bank.

MPs took an hour and turns criticizing Muhakanizi's conduct and public utterances about them. Led by the PAC vice chairperson, Gerald Karuhanga, the MPs across the political divide reminded Muhakanizi that his public utterances and malicious statements about the MPs contravene the Parliament (Powers and Privileges) Act Cap 258.

Karuhanga noted that in the past, Muhakanizi has referred to legislators as rumormongers and idlers. He also cited statements made by Muhakanizi about parliament's planned investigation into the expenditure of the $200 million-loan from the PTA Bank.

A June 5, 2015, Daily Monitor quoted Muhakanizi as saying that the planned parliamentary investigation into the use of the PTA loan was "misdirected."

He instead advised parliament to ask the Inspectorate of Government or the auditor general to conduct the investigation.

Yesterday, Karuhanga urged Muhakanizi to respect parliament. Mathias Mpuuga, the Masaka Municipality MP, Solomon Silwany, Bukooli Central MP, Joseph Ssewungu, Kalungu West MP, and the Adjumani Woman MP, Jessica Ababiku also took swipes at Muhakanizi. Silwany said Muhakanizi's rude and arrogant behavior is unacceptable and must stop.

Ssewungu asked Muhakanizi to stop undermining MPs. Muhakanzi looked on in disbelief and sometimes nodded his head in denial as MPs took turns to disparage him.

After all the scolding, Karuhanga gave Muhakanizi a chance to respond. He apologized to the legislators but hastened to add that he was quoted out of context.

