Uganda: Budget - Here Are Government Top Five Recycled Promises

Photo: The Observer

President Yoweri Museveni launching road construction project.

analysis

During every budget presentation, the minister for finance lists government's priorities and how they will be funded.

Some priorities or promises are, however, recycled and may never be actualised. EDRIS KIGGUNDU read the budget statements for 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 financial years and picked out some of the recurring promises.

Capitalization of the Uganda Development Bank ( UDB)

Over the last two financial years (2015/2016 and 2016/2017), government has insisted it will capitalize the Uganda Development Bank (UDB) so it can become a source for funding innovation by scientists, supporting manufacturing activities as well as some aspects of agriculture.

In his budget statement yesterday, Finance minister Matia Kasaija said UDB would be capitalized with Shs 50 billion this coming financial year. The minister did not say which firms or companies had benefited from these funds so far.

Oil and gas sector

Kasaija also told the nation that government is in the process of selecting a lead investor to partner to develop the refinery. Yet the same Kasaija said last year "negotiations with the lead investor for the oil refinery project are expected to be concluded by September 2016."

It appears the matter was never concluded and we cannot tell for sure how long negotiations will go on. But Kasaija insisted last year and this year that oil production will begin in 2020.

Still within the oil sector, Kasaija said that to fast-track oil production, government would in the financial year 2016/17 put emphasis on the so-called oil roads.

These, he said, would be Wanseko-Bugungu-Hoima-Butiaba-Wanseko; Masindi-Biiso; Masindi-Bugungu via Murchison Falls; Kaseeta-Lweera via Bugoma Forest; Hohwa-Nyairongo-Kyarusesa.

Yesterday, the minister reiterated that he had allocated Shs 3.4 trillion to the road sector, a big chunk of which will go to roads in the oil sub-region. He listed some of the roads mentioned above. Question is: what happened to the money allocated to the same roads last year?

Public sector management

Last year, government vowed to improve the effectiveness of the public sector in the delivery of services. To achieve that, Finance minister Matia Kasaija said government would strengthen public financial management, budget transparency and accountability to fight corruption and introduce performance contracting of accounting officers.

Yesterday, Kasaija said government will improve public sector efficiency and eliminate corruption by, among other things, "enhancing accountability for results by accounting officers in their performance contracts."

Agricultural sector

Last year, Kasaija said government would construct irrigation infrastructure, including on-farm valley tanks, valley dams and medium to large-scale irrigation schemes for communities.

Yesterday, the minister said government will start construction of five irrigation schemes to boost water for agriculture. He did not explain what happened to the same plan last year.

Like he said last year, Kasaija maintained that Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) had performed well , which is why government had allocated a further Shs 39.6 billion next year to increase the effectiveness of agricultural extension under OWC.

Education sector

Kasaija noted last year that tremendous progress had been registered in the education sector. He said the 2014 Census revealed that 72 per cent of the population was reported to be literate.

But he noted that there were some challenges which will be addressed in the financial year. These were: Recruitment of tutors for the 20 technical institutes; operationalizing three public universities in Soroti, Kabale and Lira which are to offer science-related programmes and the rehabilitation, expansion and equipping of technical colleges at Lira and Elgon.

Soroti and Lira public universities are yet to open. Secondly, in the 2017/18 financial year, Kasaija said yesterday that government "shall equip technical colleges in Lira" and train 127 tutors for technical institutes. That is more or less the same promise government made last year.