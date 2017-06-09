The FW de Klerk Foundation has joined a court bid to get President Jacob Zuma to recuse himself from appointing a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

The foundation said on Thursday that it would be joining the Quaker Peace Centre and AfriForum in asking the Constitutional Court to declare Zuma unable to appoint the commission's judge, as he was "conflicted".

"This conflict of interest is a point that the President has previously admitted before the Constitutional Court in the Nkandla matter," the foundation said in a statement.

"The President here admitted that he failed to appoint a commission of inquiry due to his being a person of interest in spending for non-security upgrades at his private residence.

"In addition, section 96(2)(b) of the Constitution states specifically that members of the Cabinet [which includes the President] may not act in any way that 'expose themselves to any situation involving the risk of a conflict between their official responsibilities and private interests'."

The application seeks an order to compel Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint the commission of inquiry.

He has the power under section 90 of the Constitution, in the event that a sitting president is unable to fulfil his or her duties.

'Governance decay'

"This commission should investigate allegations of state capture and/or a silent coup in South Africa and report to the Deputy President on its findings and recommendations.

"The Government of the Republic of South Africa is also requested to afford the commission of inquiry all such logistical support and resources as the chair of the commission may reasonably request," the foundation said.

The foundation had joined the bid as it felt the executive and the National Assembly had failed in their oversight functions to arrest the "growing governance decay" which appeared to have gripped the state.

"The capture of the state, to which all South Africans are witness, is a subversion of the will of ordinary South Africans. It flies in the face of the constitutional imperative to improve the quality of life of all citizens, and free the potential of each person."

Source: News24