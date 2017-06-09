Ethiopian to Host ICAO Cargo Forum

Ethiopian Airlines announced that it will host the ICAO Global Air Cargo Development Forum with the theme: "Action for the Sustainable Development of Air Cargo in Africa", to be held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) conference hall from 27th to 29th of June 2017.

According to Ethiopian press release issued recently, the forum is anticipated to allow policy-makers, air transport regulators, representatives from the aviation industry and other stakeholders, to review progress towards implementation of the Lomé Declaration, identify challenges and opportunities and building on the decisions of the 39th ICAO Assembly.

"As the largest cargo operator in Africa, we are pleased to host this vital communication platform, which builds upon the Declaration on the development of Air Cargo in Africa and commit a roadmap for priority actions," said Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO.

"I believe, this forum will create an ample opportunity for participants to see the immense potential Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services has developed to ensure easy cargo movement across the continent and beyond, while enjoying side visits to the beautiful natural and historic attractions at the Land of Origins".

The forum is also expected to contribute to the cooperative activities between ICAO, the World Customs Organization (WCO) and the International Air Cargo Association (TIACA).

Ethiopian Airlines has availed 15 percent discount on business class and 12 per cent discount on economy class fares to all participants departing from all Ethiopian on line cities to Addis Ababa travelling to attend the 2nd ICAO Meeting on Air Cargo Development.

Ethiopian Airlines earlier this year hosted ICAO Global Aviation Training and TRAINAIR PLUS Symposium with the theme: "Together, Enhancing Training to Build Capacity".