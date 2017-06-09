8 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: #CapeStorm - President Zuma Sends Message of Support to Those Affected

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: PHOTOESSAY: Lull in the Storm - Capetonians Pick Up the Pieces

Waiting out the storm at home in a leaking shack in Taiwan, a section of Khayelitsha township, with buckets to catch the water.

President Jacob Zuma on Thursday delivered a message of support and offered condolences to those affected by the storm and fires in the Western Cape.

Nine people died during the storm and as a result of fires in Knysna, which were fanned by the winds that ravished most of Cape Town on Wednesday.

"We also extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the storms that engulfed the Western Cape yesterday. The pain is immeasurable."

Zuma said natural disasters such as the one that affected the Western Cape always strike the poor more than anyone.

"Those living in informal settlements, which remain a challenge that our government is attending to, have been affected yet again by the floods."He thanked all who continue to provide support, from both government and the non-governmental sector.

The Western Cape remains in dire need of rain, he said, but the storms were definitely not what the province needed as they cause more havoc than solutions.

"It is in this context that we encourage our partners to contribute towards the full implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," he said.

Developing countries believe that the Paris Agreement enjoins both the rich and poor nations to do what is good for humanity in order to preserve lives, he said.

Source: News24

More on This

Mop Up, Damage Assessments Following Major Cape Storm

Mopping up and assessments were underway around Cape Town on Thursday after 24 schools and 827 informal dwellings were… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.