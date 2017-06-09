In order to control money leakages through fraud and manipulations, Football Association of Malawi (Fam) has also adopted the advance e-ticketin for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Malawi and the Comoros on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday using TNM Mpamba, the mobile service provider's system of sending money buying of goods and services.

TNM, who are also the country's sponsors of the flagship league, the Super League, are sending messages to customers encouraging them to dial *444# then select 3 then 5.

After that they can enter 0885979277 and next enter Flames. The options for tickets are Open: 1500, VIP: 5000, Box: 7500.

The fans then can show the SMS they would receive after the transaction at the gates where they shall receive a ticket.

Fam successfully used the e-ticketing through Airtel Money for the Airtel Top 8 Cup final between Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers also at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) last week and reported that it worked wonders as MK19.1 million was sold before the final.

Fam also used FDH Bank which sold over MK34 million while over MK4.7 million was sold through Airtel Money.

The association also introduced tamper evident security holograms that helps the association to expose the match day tickets longer on the market without fear of counterfeits and that those who try to forge the tickets are being apprehended.