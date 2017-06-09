9 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Adam Scott Backs Price

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

International golf team captain Nick Price has been praised by Australian golfer Adam Scott ahead of their 2017 President's Cup battle against the United States at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. The Aussie ace told the PGA Tour that they are capable of beating the United States and is happy that Price will again lead the team.

Price will have South African legend Ernie Els, former Zimbabwe Open winner Tony Johnstone and Australian Geoff Ogilvy as part of the leadership team.

"Nick had done a great job getting guys individually excited to be there, but once we were all in the room, we had to solidify the team passion," said Scott.

"We may not have quite locked the doors, but the entire extended unit certainly bonded that night and it was a great way to start the week. It was really evident after the last few cups before that how tight-knit we were across the entire team, not just the players.

"If we want to beat an American team, who always have 12 unbelievably good players, you have to be all in and all playing for each other."

Price, a three-time Major winner, will be leading the International team for the third time.

The International team has the best golfers outside the United States and Europe.

United States captain Steve Stricker has appointed Fred Couples, Davis Love III and Tiger Woods as his assistants.

The International team is buzzing because of the arrival of a number of players who have shown the pedigree to compete against the best in the world.

They include potential rookies like Players Championship winner Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo, Hideto Tanihara, Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An, Yuta Ikeda and Cameron Smith.

The Americans have dominated the battle for some time now.

Zimbabwe

Female Legislators Voice Concern

Female legislators have expressed concern over delays in the promulgation of laws that protect minors from being forced… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.