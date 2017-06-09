International golf team captain Nick Price has been praised by Australian golfer Adam Scott ahead of their 2017 President's Cup battle against the United States at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. The Aussie ace told the PGA Tour that they are capable of beating the United States and is happy that Price will again lead the team.

Price will have South African legend Ernie Els, former Zimbabwe Open winner Tony Johnstone and Australian Geoff Ogilvy as part of the leadership team.

"Nick had done a great job getting guys individually excited to be there, but once we were all in the room, we had to solidify the team passion," said Scott.

"We may not have quite locked the doors, but the entire extended unit certainly bonded that night and it was a great way to start the week. It was really evident after the last few cups before that how tight-knit we were across the entire team, not just the players.

"If we want to beat an American team, who always have 12 unbelievably good players, you have to be all in and all playing for each other."

Price, a three-time Major winner, will be leading the International team for the third time.

The International team has the best golfers outside the United States and Europe.

United States captain Steve Stricker has appointed Fred Couples, Davis Love III and Tiger Woods as his assistants.

The International team is buzzing because of the arrival of a number of players who have shown the pedigree to compete against the best in the world.

They include potential rookies like Players Championship winner Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo, Hideto Tanihara, Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An, Yuta Ikeda and Cameron Smith.

The Americans have dominated the battle for some time now.