Mutare City Council could have been prejudiced of millions of dollars by some of its senior employees who allocated themselves several commercial and industrial stands. Most of the stands are not being levied, amid reports that senior management could have also prejudiced the cash-strapped council of over $200 000 through fake payments for the construction of a school in Chikanga.

Investigations by a new management, led by former Rusape Town secretary Mr Joshua Maligwa, has so far claimed the scalp of the city's land surveyor, Mr Jonah Alfred Maenzanise.

Mr Maenzanise, who often acted as the city engineer, had 10 stands and of these, four were commercial.

He is now assisting police with investigations after he was picked up on Tuesday.

Mr Maenzanise was allocated Stand No. 10 091 in Greenside on October 4, 2006 and council had earlier on allocated him Stand No. 2195 in Chikanga.

He was also allocated an industrial stand in Chikanga, but council does not have a file on the piece of land. Mr Maenzanise also bought a commercial stand for $2 000 in 2013.

In 2014, Mr Maenzanise got another commercial stand in Chikanga for which he paid $2 500.

He also got another commercial stand in the Avenues area, whose purchase price is not documemted and whichis also not being levied.

His wife, Ms Oppah Mautsa, was in March 2013 allocated a stand in Florida and another one in Dangamvura Area 3 Extension.

She also owns two stands in Chikanga, both of which have no files.

Sources at council said Mr Maenzanise corruptly acquired the stands. "You cannot have an employee with six stands, while his wife has four," said a source at the Civic Centre. "It is corruption and against council policy which stipulates that a worker should be allocated at least one stand.

"There is public outcry over the matter. The whistleblower was a resident and management had to carry out investigations. The new management is weeding out corruption and their lives have not been easy at council. This case is just the tip of an iceberg.

"Imagine a person only paying $2 500 for a commercial stand. It was grossly undervalued and management is still to find out the value of the land (Mr) Maenzanise acquired because everything is shrouded in secrecy."

Mutare Mayor Mr Tatenda Nhamarare said council was awaiting police investigations on how to proceed.

Dangamvura-Chikanga legislator Mr Esau Mupfumi confirmed corruption was rife in the council.

"Right now more than $200 000 has been drawn from council for the construction of Hob House Primary School, but up to now there is no development to talk about," he said.

"It only shows that the money was expended fattening the pockets of the management."

Mr Maligwa, who was attending council business in Bulawayo, said detectives investigating the case had informed him that Mr Maenzanise had 10 to 15 stands.