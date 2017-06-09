Tanzania: 12 Blind Tailors Give Clothes to 60 Blind Dar es Salaam Pupils

Dar es Salaam — In a rare and striking philanthropic coincidence, 12 new graduate blind tailors have given clothes to 60 blind Dar es Salaam pupils' clothes in Thursday.

The beneficiaries are blind pupils of Toangoma Primary School in Temeke District, Dar es Salaam Region.

Training of the 12 blind tailors was made possible through assistance from Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tantrade) through a unique tailoring programme of blind students.

The programme is conducted by a blind tutor, Mr Abdallah Nyangalio who told the audience that he too was happy to be part of the distinctive occurrence.

Handing the donation, Tantrade Chief Communications Officer Ms Theresa Chilambo, expressed authority's happiness, comfort and solace in witnessing the exceptional help reaching blind children and the apparent impact it will have on society.

Ms Chilambo said Tantrade's objective is to empower people with disabilities to do what is in their power. "They will be able to do that only with support and commitment from society, especially development stakeholders and business people," she said.

The officer said the 12 successful student tailors have sent a message to fellow youths with disabilities that the only credible way to tackle challenges facing them was to accept realities and work hard.

She told the audience that tailors in that special tailoring programme have been assured of the market for their products, adding that depending on resources the similar programmes will be implemented in other districts of Dar es Salaam and other regions.

The head of blind department of the school, Ms Subira Shedangio, said the achievement of blind tailors to furnish blind children with free clothes is proof to the fact that disability is not a practical barrier to self-advancement and development.

"The key factor here is empowerment and pupils' sold determination to achieve the goal they have set for themselves," she said.