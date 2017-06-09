Tanzania: New Plans Don't Address Challenges Amply - MPs

Dodoma — Economic plans for the Financial Year 2017/18 unveiled yesterday morning by the Finance Minister, Dr Phillip Mpango, do not provide adequate answers to challenges which the country faced during the implementation of the first fifth phase government budget.

Speaking to The Citizen after Dr Mpango's outline of what the government intends to do to in FY 2017/18, some MPs said the government ought to come up with plans which would help alleviate economy on one hand but also assist the majority of Tanzanians out of poverty.

Mr Hussein Bashe (Nzega Urban - CCM) said though Dr Mpango speech was better compared to what he presented last year, the plans he has outlined leave a lot to be desired.

"For instance, I am waiting to hear what fiscal measures the government will introduce in the next budget but the indication that it intends to raise domestic revenue collections to 16.5 per cent of GDP does not augur well with the situation on the ground where, data shows, the level of poverty is increasing," he said.

In his suggestions, Mr Bashe said plans on major infrastructure projects such as construction of standard gauge railway, improvements of roads, purchase of new aircraft and construction of oil pipeline from Uganda would only be meaningful if they have direct connection with sectors which employs majority of Tanzanians such as agriculture.

For his part, the deputy shadow minister for Finance, Mr David Silinde (Momba-Chadema), said it was a shame that the government has failed to come up with new plans which would ensure it collects enough money to finance development projects.

He said as of March the government has released only 38 per cent of development budget and this does not send a good picture as far as plans to industrialise the nation are concerned.

"But let me congratulate the Finance minister for conceding in the Parliament that the situation is not promising.

"This is a good start and going forward, they should develop a culture of listening to alternative views from us," he said.

Mr Silinde, who on Monday will present to the Parliament the alternative budget, said the government should not be afraid of making Tanzanians pay more for their development.

"If it is through taxation that we can make progress, let the government introduce taxes which will bring forth enough money to address the stinging challenges once and for all. There is no way we are going to get out of this situation if we don't decide to tighten our belts," he argued.

Mr Allan Kiula, (Iramba West - CCM) hailed the plans, noting that they fall in sequence with what the government started to implement.

"These new plans fall in line with the government's drive to industrialise Tanzania. You see, for instance, that we have plans to improve infrastructure including building standard gauge railway, roads and increase electricity production and supply. All of these are ingredients for industrialisation, therefor, for me, this plan is good," he said.