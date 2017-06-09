Tanzania: Slow Pace Noted in Industrial Area

Morogoro — The Star City investment area in Morogoro Municipal Council, which has been set aside for the construction of industries to spur industrial economy in the country, has until now not been developed as expected.

The investment area located in Tungi Ward, which covers about 10,000 hectares, was launched by minister of Industry and Trade Charles Mwijage in May last year, but until May this year, only one investor, Mazava Textile, has shown interest in starting a factory.

Referring to the slow pace of investment in the area, the chairman of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) in Morogoro Region, Mr Mwadhini Myanza, proposed to speed up development projects in the area to attain the government's industrialisation drive.

However, Mr Myanza explained that slow progress in investment in the area was a result of the government's failure to put in place proper infrastructure that would attract investors.

"It is the duty of the government to improve roads, railways, electricity and water in designated areas in favour of industrial investments to encourage investors because without water, electricity and roads no investor will come to invest," he explained.

He said the regional authorities had done well to set aside the Star City area, which consists of about 10,000 hectares for investment projects, but it still does not have necessary infrastructure for the purpose.

"Since last year, when the area was launched as an investment area and a dry port until today there is no water, electricity nor roads have been improved," said Mr Myanza.

For his part, Morogoro regional commercial officer Gerhard Haule said they were aware of the challenges facing the region and promised they would be addressed in the course of time. He said the region was still in need of investors in the industrial sector.

"To ensure that this succeeds, we have already initiated a desk for receiving investors and addressing the challenges facing them.

"Star City is an area set aside for a dry port and industrial investment. So, we must improve infrastructure," Mr Haule said.

According to him, Morogoro Region has a total of 3403 plots, whereby 3,340 are for small-scale factories, 44 for middle-scale factories and 19 for large-scale industries, which are expected to provide 21,000 employment opportunities.

Tanzania envisions becoming a middle income economy by 2025.