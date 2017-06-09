Namibia: Taxman Raids Customs Scam Company's Bank Accounts

A WALVIS BAY-BASED company at the centre of a massive alleged customs duties fraud scheme has agreed that Namibia's tax authorities can keep close to N$11 million taken from its bank accounts to cover part of its tax debts.

The agreement was reached by legal teams representing the company Extreme Customs Clearing Services (XCCS) and its sole shareholder, Laurensius Julius, and the minister of finance, commissioner of inland revenue, and acting commissioner of customs and excise, in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

With the agreement, a lawsuit through which XCCS wanted to have the suspension of its customs clearing licence lifted and the company, Julius, and the latter's wife, Junieta Julius, were trying to regain access to their bank accounts, which were first targeted by the tax authorities at the end of February, has been settled.

The agreement was made a court order by deputy judge president Hosea Angula.

In terms of the agreement, XCCS, Julius and Mrs Julius will be free to use their bank accounts over the next 90 days, while the tax authorities also undertake not to take any further steps in respect of any tax liabilities of the company and Mrs Julius over the same period.

XCCS further undertakes to pay N$400 000 a month over the next three months to the Ministry of Finance to reduce its remaining tax debt, and will in the meantime be allowed to apply to the ministry to have its tax debt included under the ministry's offer to write off penalties and 80% of the interest levied on unpaid tax liabilities.

It was also agreed that the suspension of the customs clearing licence of XCCS would be lifted for a period of three months, provided that the company, Julius and Mrs Julius would not send any money out of the country for any of the company's clients or any other person. The licence was suspended for six months on March 10.

Julius was arrested at Walvis Bay on 21 December last year, and thereafter charged with fraud and money laundering.

The charges, which are also faced by a number of Chinese citizens doing business in Namibia, are based on allegations that false or manipulated import documentation was used to send about N$3,5 billion out of Namibia - mostly to China - through the bank accounts of two companies of Julius, and that the value of goods imported into Namibia was underdeclared to the customs authorities in order to evade the payment of customs duties.

In an affidavit filed at the Windhoek High Court near the end of April, Julius said he found out that the Ministry of Finance appointed Nedbank Namibia on 28 February as an agent for the ministry in terms of the Income Tax Act. The ministry also directed the bank to prevent XCCS and Julius from getting access to their accounts, and to transfer more than N$14,6 million from the accounts of XCCS to a government account at the Bank of Namibia.

On 23 March, the Ministry of Finance also appointed Nedbank Namibia as its agent in terms of the Value Added Tax Act, and instructed the bank to transfer about N$9,3 million from accounts of XCCS to a government account, Julius said in his affidavit.

Julius accused the ministry of acting unlawfully, claiming that the Income Tax Act does not give the tax authorities the power to issue such an instruction to an agent.

He also stated that no assessment regarding alleged unpaid taxes had been issued to XCCS before the ministry instructed the bank to take money from the company's accounts and pay it into the government's account.

With its customs clearing licence suspended and access to its bank accounts blocked, XCCS was left unable to conduct its business and was in danger of financial collapse, which would cost its 138 employees their jobs and livelihoods, Julius said.

In another affidavit filed at the court, the commissioner of inland revenue, Justus Mwafongwe, said XCCS owed N$14,5 million in income tax and about N$135 000 in pay as you earn tax by the end of February this year, and also owed additional taxes amounting to about N$9,3 million by mid-May.

An amount of N$10,9 million was recovered from the bank accounts of XCCS, while the tax authorities also took N$787 000 to cover tax debts of Mrs Julius, Mwafongwe stated.

The legal team representing XCCS and Julius yesterday consisted of South African senior counsel Japie Vorster, co-counsel Thabang Phatela and Charles Wesley, and Dirk Conradie.

The tax authorities were represented by senior counsel Nazeer Cassim and government lawyer Mehluli Ndlovu.