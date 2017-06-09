9 June 2017

Zimbabwe: Cottco Heeds Made's Call On Cotton Prices

By Tawanda Mangoma

The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) has heeded calls by Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made to increase the price paid to farmers on delivery. Addressing hundreds of cotton farmers at Mkazi in Chiredzi North on Wednesday, Cottco managing director Mr Pious Manamike said farmers who had already delivered their cotton would get a top-up.

He said they had been paying 40 cents per kilogramme since the start of the season, but had now increased the price to 47 cents per kg.

Mr Manamike said the backbone of the cotton industry was now in the Lowveld, hence their decision to establish a ginnery in Chiredzi.

"We believe in you farmers in the Lowveld, we even established a ginnery in Chiredzi because we know you have more land which you can devote towards cotton production," he said during his address to the farmers.

"Minister Made and (RBZ) Governor (Dr John) Magudya told me today that we are now buying cotton at 47 cents per kg. This is the biggest message that I have brought all the way from Harare for you.

"All those who have delivered their cotton must come forward and start receiving their adjustments of seven cents for cotton already delivered. Also, grading of our cotton is one key area which we must continue focusing on.

"Our Ministry of Agriculture has noted that 60 percent of our cotton this season is of Grade A and this was made possible by the adequate inputs packages we gave you."

Mr Manamike urged farmers to thank President Mugabe by delivering their cotton to Cottco.

"As we have received free cotton inputs under the Presidential Inputs Scheme, my appeal to you farmers is that we must just thank President Mugabe by selling our cotton to Cottco," he said.

Cottco head of operations Mr Maxmore Njanji challenged the farmers to continue grading their cotton as they would receive an export incentive bonus.

Speaking at the same occasion, Chiredzi District Administrator Mr Ndeya Nyede said everyone should be responsible for the upliftment of the country's economy.

He challenged village heads to stop selling land to desperate land seekers, as Government would punish them.

"This is a programme which must get adequate support from everyone," said Mr Nyede. "Our country's success lies in our hands and cotton production is one key area.

"I know some of you are selling land and that is a crime. You must stop it because we will punish you."

