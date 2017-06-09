9 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FG Centralises Medical Graduates' Postings

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ojoma Akor

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved central coordination of all medical and dental graduates to Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) accredited housemanship and internship training centres.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Health yesterday said this was aimed at addressing the challenges fresh graduates face in securing placement for the one year mandatory programmes.

The statement said over the years, due to constraints in the funding of housemanship and internship training programmes in Nigeria, a large number of fresh medical and dental graduates have not been able to undertake the training within the allotted time limit.

This prevented many of them from becoming fully registered medical and dental practitioners.

Nigeria

Chibok Girls - Parents Split Over Rehabilitation

Parents of the freed Chibok girls are divided on how best to reintegrate their daughters back into the society.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.