Nigeria: FG Centralises Medical Graduates' Postings

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved central coordination of all medical and dental graduates to Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) accredited housemanship and internship training centres.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Health yesterday said this was aimed at addressing the challenges fresh graduates face in securing placement for the one year mandatory programmes.

The statement said over the years, due to constraints in the funding of housemanship and internship training programmes in Nigeria, a large number of fresh medical and dental graduates have not been able to undertake the training within the allotted time limit.

This prevented many of them from becoming fully registered medical and dental practitioners.