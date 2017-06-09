South Africa/Nigeria: South Africa Are No Pushovers - Echiejile

Photo: allafrica.com

Bafana and Super Eagles fans (file photo).

Elderson Echiejile has warned that the Super Eagles cannot afford to underestimate South Africa in Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Nigeria face Stuart Baxter's men at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in their quest for a ticket to 2019 AFCON.

And still fresh from Bafana Bafana stopping the three-time African champions from qualifying for Equatorial Guinea 2015, the defender is optimistic of qualifying for Cameroon.

Nevertheless, he is adamant Baxter's men have what it takes to cause Nigeria problems if they are not fully focused.

"When it comes to African football, South Africa have a good team and they play fast football. Each time we play them it has never been easy," Echiejile told media during Thursday's media parley.

"We don't have to think about them stopping us from the Nations Cup [Equatorial Guinea 2015], all we want is play the next AFCON.

"This is our first game and we have to start very well because we are playing a very good side.

"All we have to do is concentrate on the game tactically, give everything and hope for a good result."

Also, Super Eagles' Captain, Ogenyi Onazi, said the team's objective in Uyo was to win the game and qualify for AFCON and the even the World Cup.

"We want to do our own and make sure we win the match on Saturday," Onazi said.

"Definitely, we need the prayers of all Nigerians. We just want to let them know that it is not going to be easy.

"We need your support, you should come out and support us to make sure we get the three points on Saturday."

Meanwhile Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has revealed that John Obi Mikel's omission from the team that would tackle South Africa on Saturday is down to injury, admitting that it is difficult to track the progress of the strikers in China, Odion Ighalo and Anthony Ujah for his latest Nigeria squad.

He also explained that promising performances from the likes of Henry Onyekuru, Olanrewaju Kayode, Victor Osimhen and Alhassan Ibrahim in the training camp in France swayed his decision

"It's very difficult to monitor the players in China," Rohr told the national press in Uyo on Monday, as quoted by Allnigeriasoccer.com.

"You already know that one them is injured, our captain [Mikel].

"Also, I was satisfied with the performances of the young players I have been working with for the past two weeks in France and that was why we decided to keep this group."

Rohr oversaw a 3-0 friendly win over Togo last week and will be hoping for a similar result against Bafana Bafana on Saturday.