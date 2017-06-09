Zimbabwe: Government Auditors Fleece Treasury

Masvingo — Five government auditors in the ministry of home affairs have appeared in court for over claiming travel and subsistence allowances during the time they audited state departments in the province.

Solomom Matindike, Zacharia Padhuze, Nyaradzo Nyanyiwa, Dzingirai Chikati and Josphat Hove pleaded not guilty to fraud charges when they appeared before magistrate Peter Madiba.

They were remanded out of custody on $100 bail each coupled with stringed bail conditions. They will appear for trial on June 14.

Prosecutor Costa Sesenyane told the court that on 23 March this year the five applied for advance travelling and subsistence allowances to audit Rutenga Registry, ZRP and CID Mwenezi offices.

Court heard that the five auditors received $355 each through their bank accounts and indicated that their mission in Mwenezi would last seven days. Instead, they carried the audit in two days defrauding central government of $1 370.

Court was told that each auditor pocketed $274 from the fraud and nothing was recovered.