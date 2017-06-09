Namibia: Cabinet Endorses Climate Change Funding

CABINET on Tuesday endorsed financial support given to the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia by the Green Climate Fund and the French Development Agency.

Information minister Tjekero Tweya confirmed the endorsement yesterday.

The investment fund, through the environment ministry, will receive N$930,8 million from the Green Climate Fund and N$178,8 million from the French Development Agency.

Tweya said the money will be used to implement climate-related projects.

The EIF's spokesperson, Lazarus Nafidi, said the funds will, amongst others, be used to support climate resilience measures of communities in tourism-reliant areas of Namibia.

He said the grant will also enable the EIF to conduct multi-stakeholder consultations and regional workshops to ensure local engagement of the tourism-reliant communities of Namibia.

Cabinet also approved applicable exemptions for the purpose of implementing related financing as per requirements of the Green Climate Fund.

Nafidi said about N$150 million was allocated to three northern regions, being Kavango East, Kavango West and Zambezi, to promote climate resilience.

"The fund will support northern small-scale subsistence farming communities who are vulnerable to climate-related challenges as incidents of drought and high temperatures increase," he noted.

He added that the projects in the three regions will be implemented by the ministry of agriculture over a five-year period.

"The project will scale up the adoption of adaptive measures such as conservation agriculture and micro-drip irrigation," he explained.

Another N$150 million was earmarked for creating climate change-resilient livelihoods through community-based natural resources management. The climate change-resilient livelihoods will consist of communal conservancies and community forests in the rural communal areas.

"This project will enhance participation by women in community-based organisations' decision-making," he stated.

The environment ministry was also endorsed as the national focal point on climate change matters to continue mobilising resources for climate change adaptation and migration in the country.

Earlier this week, The Namibian reported that environment minister Pohamba Shifeta had expressed sadness over the United States of America's withdrawal from the Paris climate change accord.

The Paris Agreement, which became effective on 4 November 2016, unites all nations of the world into a first-ever legally-binding agreement to tackle climate change.

The agreement sets out a global action plan to limit the rise in global warming. It further commits developed countries, such as the USA, to increase financial support for climate change mitigation and adaptation actions in developing countries.

Shifeta said the sudden withdrawal by the USA is a major blow to global efforts to tackle climate change, considering that the United States is one of the biggest environmental polluters in the world. The withdrawal by US president Donald Trump came on the verge of the 45th World Environment Day on 5 June, when countries were expected to rededicate and recommit themselves to protecting the environment and mitigate the impact of climate change.