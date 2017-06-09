Angola: Mining Cooperative Explores Diamonds in Sombo Commune

Luanda — The Opalus mining cooperative is now qualified to carry out the semi-industrial exploration of diamonds in Sombo commune, eastern Lunda Sul province, based on concession rights granted by the Ministry of Geology and Mining.

The approved mining rights have an initial duration of one year and during the first year of validity, the cooperative is obliged to present proof of compliance with the provisions of the Mining Code and other obligations assumed by the applicant before the State.

Within 12 months, from the approval of this mining investment, the concessionaire can transform the cooperative into small or medium-sized enterprises, provided that it presents an investment plan of the project, indicating the expected costs and overall value of the investment and identifying elements of the investor and its legal representatives.