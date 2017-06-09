9 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Air Force Denies Involvement in Coup Plot

By Ronald Mutum

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has described as mischievous, allegations in the media of its involvement in a planned coup to remove President Muhammadu Buhari.

Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya in a statement on yesterday said the NAF considers it ridiculous that anyone, especially in the twenty first century, could consider effecting a change in government, any way other than through the ballot box.

He noted that, it was imperative to re-state that the stance of the NAF on the unfortunate coup rumours has not changed.

"The NAF is a highly professional and apolitical Service that is focused on ensuring the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as facilitating a safe and secure environment for Nigerians," he said.

He said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar assures Nigerians of the unalloyed loyalty of all NAF personnel to the President and Commander-in-Chief, as well as to the Government of Nigeria as democratically constituted.

