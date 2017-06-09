Nigeria: Three Die As Downpour Wreaks Havoc in Gombe

Gombe — Three people are confirmed dead and hundreds of houses destroyed following a heavy early morning rain in Dadin Kowa town of Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The rain that lasted over an hour occurred Wednesday morning, destroyed about 200 houses in some parts of the town and left at least 40 people, mainly women and children, injured.

Daily Trust correspondent who visited the affected areas of the flood, reported that two children, a 2-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, lost their lives when water sank into their room, and their lifeless bodies were later found floating on water along the street.

Another lifeless body of a middle-aged man was also found beneath a pedestrian bridge some few kilometres away from the residential areas in the evening, Daily Trust learnt.

The downpour affected several houses located in three residential areas of Yelwa, Tunga and Hina, rendering occupants homeless. It was learnt that the houses were built near the tributaries of River Dadin Kowa, near the Dadin Kowa Dam, the treatment plant of the Gombe Regional Water Scheme.