Luanda — Angola's ambassadors to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Emilio José de Carvalho Guerra, and to the Republic of Serbia, José João Manuel, were fired on Thursday by the Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The dismissals were confirmed in a press release from the President's Civil Office, which reached Angop on Thursday.

The President of the Republic appointed Augusto da Silva Cunha as the Angolan ambassador to Ghana, Emílio José de Carvalho Guerra, to the position of ambassador to Serbia and José João Manuel, as the ambassador to DR Congo.