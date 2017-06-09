8 June 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zimbabwe: 43 Die in Road Horror

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Accident scene.
By Kasonde Kasonde

Forty-three people, many believed to be cross-border traders travelling from Zimbabwe to Zambia, have died in a road traffic accident.

It is not yet certain how many are Zambians in the fatality involving a King Lion bus, which overturned in Nyamakate area on the Zimbabwean side on Wednesday evening.

Several other passengers were injured.

According to Zimbabwean authorities, several bodies were found thrown out of the bus and scattered in the vicinity of the accident.

The driver of the bus was understood to have failed to negotiate a curve, leading to him losing control and hitting into a tree before overturning.

Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) public relations manager Fredrick Mubanga said reports from the Zimbabwe International Cross Border Traders Association confirmed that 40 of the deceased were Zimbabweans.

Mr Mubanga said the bus was carrying cross-border traders from Zimbabwe and it was yet to be indicated whether there were any Zambians on board.

Zimbabwe Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, confirmed the accident.

"This is a sad development as it comes just a few months after another accident that killed more than 20 people in Mvuma area," Ms Charamba said. "The Government has to lobby for a law that compels buses to travel during the day as most accidents take place in the evening."

Ms Charamba said the fact that the driver failed to negotiate a curve confirmed that he could have been speeding.

More on This

Dozens Feared Dead as Bus Veers Off Road, Slams Into Tree

At least 43 people are feared dead after their bus veered off a road in Zimbabwe and slammed into a tree, state media in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.