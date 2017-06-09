Tanzania: VP Flags Off Mara's 45 Billion/ - Water Project

Musoma — Finally, implementation of the 45bn/- water project that seeks to end water problem in Musoma town and its environs is slated for completion late this month, Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan heard here on Wednesday.

The VP said successful implementation of the project which draws water from Lake Victoria was a remarkable achievement in providing safe and potable water to the residents of Musoma.

"... Musoma town and the surrounding villages will now get safe, clean water ... and the problem of water in Musoma is finished," the VP said, speaking at Mkendo grounds, Musoma municipality.

With successful execution of the water project, the VP was optimistic that other works still underway - such as putting final touches to the water supply infrastructure -- would be carried just as expeditiously.

"There is now sufficient water ... we now need to make it available to the people ... in other words ... supply it. And the money to supply the water is available ... at least we've the money in the budget for the first and second phases of this project)," Ms Samia said.

Ms Suluhu said ending, or reducing significantly, the water problem was among key pledges the current administration of President John Pombe Magufuli made during the 2015 general election.

Musoma District Commissioner Dr Vincent Naano said implementation of the project had achieved at least 95 per cent of its target, describing it as a 'unique' water project in the country.