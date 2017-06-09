Namibia will host the popular Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket Championship for the fourth year from 21 to 24 June.

The tournament has grown in leaps and bounds, from an initial five southern African countries in 2014 to 11 last year, while a women's division and the SA International Pairs competition were added for the first time last year.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Ian Stevenson of Namibia Breweries said they are still looking at ways to expand the competition.

"There's so much more we can do with the Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket tournament. We are looking at including disabled golf as well but there are a lot of different categories, so we must still finalise that."

The tournament will start on 21 June when golfers from 11 nations arrive in Windhoek where they will stay at the Windhoek Country Club.

The tournament gets underway at both the Windhoek Golf Club and the Omeya Golf Club with a practise round on 22 June, while the competition proper takes place on 23 and 24 June. Golfers will compete in A, B and C divisions, with 36 holes being played on 23 June and 18 on 24 June.

The tournament will be concluded with a gala dinner on 24 June when the trophy and green jacket will be handed over to the Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket champion.

At the same time, the finals of the South Africa International Pairs competition will be held. The first 18 holes will be played at Omeya Golf Course on 23 June, while the final 18 will be played at the Windhoek Golf Club the following day.

The SA International Pairs has been hotly contested with a total of 273 tournaments taking place at club level throughout South Africa before 14 regional tournaments produced the 24 top pairs who will be in action in Windhoek.

According to Stevenson the tournament will see another innovation, with the Windhoek Lager International Pairs tournament being expanded to host a Namibian competition, consisting of five tournaments throughout Namibia.

The Namibian leg will start at the Rosh Pinah Golf Club on 24 June, to be followed by tournaments at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club on July 1 and 5 August, and the Omeya Golf Club on 22 July. The national finals will be held on 9 September, with the winning team to get a guaranteed spot at the World International Pairs Championship in Portugal from 6 to 10 November. The top two teams at the SA International Pairs competition will also qualify for the final in Portugal.