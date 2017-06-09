Caxito — MPLA presidential candidate for the general election of August 23, João Lourenço, arrived early this morning in Caxito city, where he was received by the first provincial secretary of the ruling party of Bengo, João Bernardo de Miranda.

Before leaving for Nambuangongo municipality on Friday, where he will preside over a meeting with MPLA militants and visit the municipal hospital of the region, João Lourenço will hold a courtesy meeting with the first provincial secretary of MPLA in Bengo, João Bernardo de Miranda.

On Saturday, João Lourenço will be introduced to his party's militants and the population of Bengo province during a mass rally in Ingamba square in Caxito.

Speaking to Angop, the first provincial secretary of the Bengo MPLA, João Bernardo de Miranda assured that "everything is in order so that this reception can be considered good.