Retired Namibian international footballer, Eliphas 'Saphile' Shivute, has made available N$200 000 from his San Fishing company's horse mackerel quota to benefit schools in his home constituency of Olukonda.

Shivute revealed this while handing over uniforms to pupils of the Olukonda Primary School in the Oshikoto region on Wednesday.

He also handed over shoes and bags to 86 orphans and vulnerable pupils at the school.

San Fishing has invested N$85 000 out of the N$200 000 in uniforms, as well as the construction of an assembly hall at the school.

Other beneficiaries of the donation are Olukonda Secondary School, Onkwimbwimbwi Combined School and Okaloko Shivute Kindergarten.

"The remaining N$115 000 will be divided between Shivute Kindergarten, Olukonda and Onkwimbwimbwi," Shivute explained, urging Namibians to unite and work together instead of demanding things from government.

"It is more blessed to give than to just receive," said Grade 7 pupil, Tangeni Petrus, when he spoke on behalf of other Olukonda learners during the handing-over.

Olukonda was established in 1915 as a Finnish missionary education centre, said headmaster Tomas Niilonga.

The school has 265 learners from pre-primary to Grade 7, and employs 12 teachers.

Shivute retired from football due to a knee injury in 2002 after a sterling career in China and Europe, as well as domestically.

Nampa