Luanda — More leadership should be exercised by African governments in order to enable the continent to reach levels of security and stability that ensure its medium-term integrated development.

According to Secretary of State for Defense Gaspar Rufino, the theory of the predestination of an eternally suffering Africa is not certain, since the continent's potential allows it to be better.

Gaspar Rufino was speaking on Thursday in Luanda at the opening of the Joint Meeting of the Chiefs of Staff of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The official stressed the importance of overcoming the situations, considering dramatic what many African countries still go through.

He said that this fact justifies the presence of the military leaders of the two organizations in the Angolan capital of Luanda city.

According to him, the debate must be frank and open, highlighting the fact that the continent has a difficult route, especially during several centuries of foreign domination.

Founded in 1994, ICGLR is composed of Angola, Burundi, CAR, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia.

SADC, established in 1992, is made up of, Angola, Botswana, DR Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.