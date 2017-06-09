Namibia: Campus As an Academic Space

column

When students at the University of Namibia staged their initial demonstration over the alleged delay in the opening of the cafeteria and the old entrance gate earlier this year, one of their notable demands was that the university provides enough study facilities.

The demand for more study facilities is relevant to the type of a university as we all - management, administrative staff, academics and students - collectively envision space for quality teaching and learning.

That demand, however, seems to have been overtaken by the turn of events ever since students threatened forced entry into the Grub cafeteria. Consequently, SRC president Joseph Kalimbwe was expelled, and three other leaders - Raymond Tjiueza, Jefery Shapange and Vanessa Hifitikeko - suspended, pending investigations.

Footage of students' demonstrations at the court, the story of the expulsion, and heavy police presence at the Unam main campus are now what is dominating the news on TV, radio, print and social media.

What is academic? What is an institution of higher learning? It is a pity if these issues narrated above - important as they may be - are overshadowing a focus on the earlier demand for study facilities.

The demand by students for more study facilities raises critical underlying issues that we all collectively as a community of learning must recognise.

The first is to recognise that the protests at our campuses are happening against the backdrop of the Affirmative Repositioning youth movement occupying urban land, and the Landless People's Movement reclaiming ancestral land in Namibia; 'Rhodes Must Fall' and 'Fees Must Fall' protests by South African students in their quest to decolonise their universities; Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter movements in the United States; and a much deeper context of universities across the world redefining their roles and deconstructing the meaning of learning and teaching in higher education.

Therefore, the student protests could serve as teaching moments which can provide opportunities for us to rethink the role of an academic space in reinforcing and structuring teaching and learning.

That is the knowledge that our institution, in terms of architectural design, planning, structure, policies, decision making processes, and curriculums, did not evolve out of a vacuum, but also deeply rooted in the colonial historical context.

Perhaps, what is needed is a deconstruction of the meaning of a campus space. We need liberation of a campus space from old and traditional ways of mere buildings, lecture halls, dormitories and offices.

A new campus space of the 21st century is the one that speaks to the imagination of residents, and opens their minds as a community of learning to think big. It reinforces teaching and learning; restructures the behaviours of all participants to see each other as a community of learning; fosters peace and stability, racial integration, reconciliation and global citizenship; and serves as classroom-at-large.

The second is to recognise that ours is a democratic and participatory university in which management, administrative staff, academics and students are all meaningful citizens and partners. It is a space in which student protest politics not only is cherished, but viewed as an opportunity to engage and solve problems creatively, innovatively and constructively.

In a democratic university, channels of communication among all stakeholders are always kept open. Where there is a breakdown in channels of communication, there is likely to be misunderstandings, which may lead to a wave of protests.

Violent protests, threats, disciplinary hearings, dismissals and criminal charges should not serve as substitute for dialogue, consultations and engagement in a democratic university. And when police are called in, their duty is not to arrest or forcefully disperse the crowd, but public policing to de-escalate violence, negotiate and contain the situation.

To protest is to exercise rights responsibly. Therefore, in a democratic university, protestors have obligations and duties towards the university community and society, including the responsibility to ensure that their protests do not get out of hand. Their demands are also realistic, feasible and addressed through the proper channels of communication.

Hence, there is a lot to be done, and it will take time for us to build our institution into what we collectively want it to be. But this form of university governance advocated in this piece not only will hold all of us accountable to each other, but also build confidence in dealing with each other and unite us as a community of learning.

With this participatory response to protests, not only would our university minimise violent forms of protests, but also serve as a centre for ideas and a place for critical debates, dialogue, negotiation, compromise, creativity, and problem-solving.

That is the core business of our existence as an institution of higher learning: To produce the best minds in the form of problem-solvers, critical thinkers, strategists, negotiators, collaborators, and peacemakers.

Ndumba Kamwanyah is lecturer and deputy director for professional development at Unam.