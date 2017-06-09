Angola: Bengo Governor Inaugurates Banana Fair

Caxito — The sixth edition of the Banana Fair (FEIBA) was inaugurated on Thursday in Caxito by the provincial governor of Bengo, João Bernardo de Miranda, under the promotion of the national agricultural production and diversifying the economy.

After cutting the ribbon, Joao Miranda toured the exhibition area, where agricultural products and machinery are exhibited, and held contacts with the exhibitors.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by the Secretaries of State for Agriculture, Industry and Trade, André Moda, Kiala Gabriel and Francisco Fernando, respectively.

The event counts on the participation of exhibitors from the provinces of Bié, Cuanza Norte, Cuando Cubango, Malanje, Lunda Norte, Uíge and Zaire.

The FEIBA also counts on the presence of 200 exhibitors, who during three days will display their agricultural potential, including representatives of the municipalities of Ambriz, Bula Atumba, Dande, Dembos, Nambuangongo and Pango Aluquém, Bengo province.

The Fair is an initiative of the Provincial Government of Bengo and is organized by the companies Eventos Arena and Novagrolider, with supportof Caxito Rega.