9 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bengo Governor Inaugurates Banana Fair

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caxito — The sixth edition of the Banana Fair (FEIBA) was inaugurated on Thursday in Caxito by the provincial governor of Bengo, João Bernardo de Miranda, under the promotion of the national agricultural production and diversifying the economy.

After cutting the ribbon, Joao Miranda toured the exhibition area, where agricultural products and machinery are exhibited, and held contacts with the exhibitors.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by the Secretaries of State for Agriculture, Industry and Trade, André Moda, Kiala Gabriel and Francisco Fernando, respectively.

The event counts on the participation of exhibitors from the provinces of Bié, Cuanza Norte, Cuando Cubango, Malanje, Lunda Norte, Uíge and Zaire.

The FEIBA also counts on the presence of 200 exhibitors, who during three days will display their agricultural potential, including representatives of the municipalities of Ambriz, Bula Atumba, Dande, Dembos, Nambuangongo and Pango Aluquém, Bengo province.

The Fair is an initiative of the Provincial Government of Bengo and is organized by the companies Eventos Arena and Novagrolider, with supportof Caxito Rega.

Angola

President Fires Deputy Governors

The Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, sacked on Thursday deputy governors of the southern Cunene… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.