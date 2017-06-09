Poorly qualified and inexperienced boards further inflame conflicts and management disputes at state companies, public enterprises minister Leon Jooste said yesterday at the third annual general meeting of the Chief Executive Officers Forum held in Windhoek.

The gathering, which first took place in 2015, aims to promote and encourage cooperation between public enterprises for the development of the country's economy.

Jooste said that SOEs have been victims of political interference in the past, which usually happened with good intentions on the part of ministers.

"A number of public enterprises are required to account for a number of employees, which is a noble gesture from government, and was probably a good option at the time. Some years later, we are facing a challenge where a number of public enterprises have an unsustainable number of employees and find it difficult. We need a solution. We must engage unions," he said.

Although retrenchments shouldn't really happen, Jooste said letting go of employees should happen in such a way that it did not fuel already high unemployment and poverty.

Recent reports about the possible shutting down of the Roads Contractor Company and the restructuring of TransNamib have gripped Cabinet level discussions.

Jooste also expressed concern that most suitable professionals were not interested in serving on public enterprises boards, and that there was a culture of low creativity, low morale and negativity in SOEs, which needed to be fixed.

Concerning executive pay at public enterprises, he said there was a need to attract professionals, while government needed to offer competitive wages.

The Namibian reported in March this year that a new SOE executive salary structure was presented to Cabinet by Jooste, and that it had been approved in principle. The proposed pay structure will see SOE bosses walking away with lucrative pay packages in future.

The minister also encouraged collaboration between SOEs, and called for a more defined role for government and SOEs.

While encouraging honesty and communication between the shareholder and public enterprises, he said SOEs have inherited challenges, and that at times government had also not conducted itself appropriately.

Economic planning minister and director general of the National Planning Commission Tom Alweendo yesterday said SOEs should become stronger institutions.

Alweendo said problems between management and boards were caused by disharmony, and could be resolved when SOEs executed their functions properly, when employees have the rights skills, as well as when good governance was introduced.