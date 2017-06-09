Tanzania: Global Outfits Pledge to Support Sanitation Drive

Organisation that support improvement of water resources and access to drinking water in the country yesterday pledged to respond positively to the call by the Health Minister, to join the National Sanitation Campaign.

These are UNICEF, World Bank, Department for International Development (DFID UK), Germany Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The development partners, who will participate in a Technical Working Group meeting slated for Dar es Salaam today, joined the growing Nipo Tayari initiative that was launched in Dodoma last month.

The initiative calls on the country to prepare for absolute support to the National Sanitation Campaign, whose thrust is to ensure that every Tanzanian has access to Choo bora (a clean and safe toilet) , and washes hands with soap. Doing so would save thousands of lives a year, and increase economic growth by at least one per cent a year.

Speaking at the event, the National Sanitation Campaign Coordinator, Mr Anyitike Mwakitalima, said: "To realize the benefits of improved water services, sanitation must also be addressed.

Today's declaration of support from our water development partners is critical and will help us reach our goals of a healthier and economically robust Tanzania.

" Present at the event were development partners from over 10 development agencies in Tanzania.

The National Sanitation Campaign operates under the Ministry of Health, and its mandate is to ensure that every Tanzanian uses a sanitation facility.