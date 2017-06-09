Nigeria: Powering Nigerian Sport Through Volunteering

On Saturday, I had the pleasure of volunteering for a sporting event, the Iron Star Triathlon, in Sochi. I came in contact with several enthusiastic volunteers who worked under the rain and the sunshine to make the event successful. There were around 300 of us, all dressed in green t-shirts - some cheering on athletes, handing out water bottles, keeping an eye on barricades, directing traffic and distributing food packs - just to see that the event ran smoothly.

At the end of the day when the last runner, an 82-year-old contestant arrived at a red-carpet welcome by volunteers, we had achieved our aim. Packed into a hall inside the nearby hotel afterwards, volunteers cheered each other as certificates of achievement were handed out by tournament organisers. It was our Volunteers' Oscars.

Every major sports event in the world is powered by volunteers. The joy and enthusiasm that they bring to their tasks are unmatchable. The fact that they are present makes events run seamlessly. And being appreciated at the end of the day gives them a feeling of personal fulfilment. It is not about the souvenirs they receive, it is the fact that they are able to give of their time all day long to create value in delivering a top-notch event.

Russians have embraced volunteering at sports events since they hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. Like many Western countries, Russians now look forward to giving their time to support sports events. A big culture of sports volunteering exists around the world with the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom leading the way.On Saturday, I saw volunteers as young as six-years-old as well as pensioners. A retired literature professor told me she volunteers as a way of keeping herself active and meeting new people. Anna said she loves to help people. Maria, a student, said it gives her joy. Eugenia, a 14-year-old girl, said she volunteers to have an opportunity to practice her English and Chinese language skills.

There were an unprecedented 175,000 volunteer applications for the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will take place in Russia. Only 20,000 of them will make the cut for next year, and 5800 will work during the Confederations Cup this month. There were 1,162 Nigerian applications. Of course, Nigerians do volunteer for sport. I met an Ibadan-based Nigerian doctor in Brazil during the 2014 World Cup. He had volunteered to serve in the medical corps and was on his way back when we struck up a conversation at the airport. I also met a South African lady that worked in hospitality.

While sports volunteering is big around the world, we have not yet fully understood or tapped into it at home. Elendu and Ogujiofor (2012) stated how volunteers, mostly young graduates, complained of being unpaid during the National Sports Festival in Port Harcourt. Yet, many of us volunteer at church and mosque. Religious events run seamlessly due to the enormous efforts put in by volunteers from all walks of life who dedicate their lives to ensuring that congregants enjoy smooth services.

I wish that Nigerian sport could begin to harness the power of volunteers. The last time I attended a Super Eagles game in Kaduna, I was lucky to avoid a disaster.

The stadium was overcrowded which fetched the football federation a fine from CAF. With volunteers working in different departments, one is assured that planning would be easier. All you need is to have capable supervisors to hand out tasks.

Sports volunteering is not limited to big events. One can volunteer to coach children in the neighbourhood. You can start a chess club in your home and encourage children to attend and train them. You can organise a football club for girls so that they grow their physical strength and become more competitive. You can decide to organise a group to cheer on the local school team whenever they play; hand out water, give out kits and even raise funds for your community club. Everyone can become a volunteer. There is a certain satisfaction that comes with volunteering, a joy when you know that you have helped someone achieve their best on the field or on the tracks. Nigeria can benefit from more people volunteering for a sport to ensure that our young people have greater access to training and mentorship.

I encourage people to form volunteer clubs and reach out to sporting event organisers to participate in their events. Go out to the nearby stadium and offer your services to sports teams that require communication strategies, bookkeeping expertise, medical advice for athletes, travel tips for teams, and a jolly good pat on the back for your child's football coach. Go out and offer any type of assistance you can. In helping others, we ourselves become better people.

And a little secret? One of the best ways to get jobs in sport is to start volunteering. When people see your energy and expertise, you will find it easier to find a job in the organisation. So, let us go out this weekend.