Nigeria: Clergyman Nabbed for Allegedly Beheading Seven-Year-Old, Burying Head At Church Altar

The police in Lagos yesterday arrested a pastor and his accomplice for allegedly beheading a seven-year-old boy at Ikorodu.

Adedoyin Oyekan and one Eric were arrested at Odokereke, Odogunyan after they allegedly beheaded the boy and buried his head at the church's altar.

The suspects, who were rescued from being lynched, allegedly committed the offence at No. 16, Apata Abo Street, Odokekere, Odogunyan.

Eric, said to be a friend to the victim's father, allegedly abducted the boy around 11a.m. on Wednesday, after his father left him in his custody.

He was said to have taken the child to the pastor's church where they beheaded and buried him between 2a.m. and 4a.m. yesterday.

The victim's father had come to take his son when Eric claimed he had sent him home.

According to a resident, the police clamped down on Eric, who opened up during interrogation and led detectives to the pastor's place where the child's mutilated body was buried.

According to a resident, who pleaded anonymity, "a little boy was beheaded. He is about seven years old. His father's friend took him out to an unknown pastor around Odogunyan Ikorodu, who has reportedly fled.

"The boy's father asked his friend where his son was and he responded that he has already told him to go back home, which was a lie. They killed the boy and beheaded him. They buried his head underneath the altar of the pastor's church.

"The father's friend was arrested. It was at that point he confessed to what they did with the boy. They exhumed the head and brought them all to the station. At the police station, the officers were saying that they are waiting for the Commissioner of Police.

The Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi, said he would make sure the perpetrators are brought to justice."

It was gathered that angry residents had stormed the police station demanding jungle justice for the suspects.

They were said to have torched the police station, destroying a part of its perimeter fence and also attempted to set the station ablaze if the suspects were not released to them.

The command's spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), said policemen on patrol apprehended the suspects.

He said the policemen clamped down on Eric, whose confession led to the arrest of the other suspect and the recovery of the boy's body.

"On investigation, one of the suspects, Eric confessed to the crime. He led a team of policemen to Odokekere/Odogunyan to apprehend Oyekan, who later led the team to where the 7-year-old boy was beheaded and his head buried.

"They hid the body inside a canal. Investigation has commenced and the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos," he said.