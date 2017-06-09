9 June 2017

Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Not Worried By Ramadan Fast, Agrees to Fenerbahce Move

Photo: allafrica.com
Bafana and Super Eagles fans (file photo).

Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa says the on-going Ramadan is not a problem for him ahead of tomorrow's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (Sawm) to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts 29-30 days based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

Musa, a Muslim, says as a professional footballer, he does not think his performance will be detrimentally affected if he is selected to face the Bafana Bafana tomorrow.

The Leicester City man is drawing from his experience at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil where he had to play at the highest level under similar conditions.

"I don't think (Ramadan) will affect me at all. We have been here for a long time," Musa said.

"Ramadan is a very difficult thing but we are used to it so I don't think there's anything new about it. Most of the players have been playing football during the Ramadan so I don't think we have to skip Ramadan because of football," he said.

Meanwhile, Musa has agreed in principle to sign for Fenerbahçe, according to Leceister Mercury.

The Turkish club are said to have started negotiations with Leicester over a potential deal with Musa reported to be happy to leave.

Turkish national newspaper Gunes claim that Musa has been asked if he would be happy to join Fenerbahçe, who finished third in the Super Lig this season, and has said yes.

It would bring to an end an underwhelming season for Musa at Leicester after he struggled to make an impact following a £16 million move from CSKA Moscow last summer.

Despite a stunning brace against Barcelona in pre-season, he managed just four goals in 31 appearances for City, the highlight being a two-goal haul in the FA Cup win against Everton.

I'm Still Searching for Left Back - Rohr

Gernot Rohr has admitted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria still need options at left back despite the presence of… Read more »

