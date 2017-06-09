East Africa: Tanzania Boasts of EAC Lowest Inflation

Tanzania has registered the lowest inflation rate for the month of May for the three selected East African Community (EAC) member states.

According to the National Bureau of Sstatistics (NBS) report, year on year inflation rate declined to 6.1 per cent in May compared to 6.4 per cent in the month earlier.

In Uganda, the inflation has increased to 7.2 per cent in May from 6.8 per cent recorded in April whereas Kenya inflation increased to 11.70 per cent in the month under review from 11.48 per cent in the preceding period.

The NBS report shows that food and Non Alcoholic beverages inflation rate decreased to 11.6 per cent from 11.8 per cent in April. The overall index went up to 109.26 in May from 103.00 recorded in corresponding period a year before.

The monthly headline inflation rate for May increased by 0.2 per cent compared to an increase of 0.5 per cent in April.

The overall index has increased to 109.26 in May from 109.04 recorded in April. Annual inflation rate for food consumed at home and away decreased to 11.8 per cent in May from 12 per cent in April.

The 12 month index change for non-food products has decreased to 3 per cent in May from 3.4 per cent in April.