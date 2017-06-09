Uganda: Firm Demanding Sh1.5 Million from Artist Radio for 'Wild' Conduct

Entertainment firm Real Sounds Limited is demanding UGX 56 million (Sh1.5 million) from Popular Ugandan musician Mowzey Radio.

The 32 year old singer (real name Moses Ssekibogo) has else been threatened with a lawsuit by the firm in the event he fails to pay up in 14 days.

The musician has been accused of damaging vital property and acting in an aggressive and wild manner during the funeral of the late Ugandan socialite Ivan Ssemwanga.

Radio who is famous for the hits Bread and Butter , Potential and Kuku, among other songs he produced in collaboration with Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel, is alleged to committed the act of aggression after a DJ, who was entertaining guests at the funeral turned down his request to play his music.

DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Through lawyers Sam Kabanda Advocates, Real Sounds Ltd have said they intend to sue Radio for damages to a laptop, hard disk and for terminating their music selection hence making their work difficult.

It is a fact that within your knowledge that on the 28th day of May 2017, at the funeral rites of one Ivan Ssemwanga, you dehumanised yourself, by acting or conducting the same person of yourself in the most radical, immoral, aggressive, wild and contemptuous manner, wherein you moved to our client ' s arena of work (public address are of management/work), instructed one Lubega Moses by way of coercion to play your songs, claiming to be a musician of great caliber around the country, the notice of intention to sue reads in part.

Our clients politely informed you that they were governed by the Master of Ceremony from whom they await instructions, so there by directing you to him. Being the person we are reliably informed you are, you furiously snatched our client ' s laptop from the DJ ' s box, his hard disk and threw it in the swimming pool, the statement adds.

