9 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Uganda: Firm Demanding Sh1.5 Million from Artist Radio for 'Wild' Conduct

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Daily Monitor
Mowzey Radio
By Nahashon Musungu

Entertainment firm Real Sounds Limited is demanding UGX 56 million (Sh1.5 million) from Popular Ugandan musician Mowzey Radio.

The 32 year old singer (real name Moses Ssekibogo) has else been threatened with a lawsuit by the firm in the event he fails to pay up in 14 days.

The musician has been accused of damaging vital property and acting in an aggressive and wild manner during the funeral of the late Ugandan socialite Ivan Ssemwanga.

Radio who is famous for the hits Bread and Butter , Potential and Kuku, among other songs he produced in collaboration with Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel, is alleged to committed the act of aggression after a DJ, who was entertaining guests at the funeral turned down his request to play his music.

DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Through lawyers Sam Kabanda Advocates, Real Sounds Ltd have said they intend to sue Radio for damages to a laptop, hard disk and for terminating their music selection hence making their work difficult.

It is a fact that within your knowledge that on the 28th day of May 2017, at the funeral rites of one Ivan Ssemwanga, you dehumanised yourself, by acting or conducting the same person of yourself in the most radical, immoral, aggressive, wild and contemptuous manner, wherein you moved to our client ' s arena of work (public address are of management/work), instructed one Lubega Moses by way of coercion to play your songs, claiming to be a musician of great caliber around the country, the notice of intention to sue reads in part.

Our clients politely informed you that they were governed by the Master of Ceremony from whom they await instructions, so there by directing you to him. Being the person we are reliably informed you are, you furiously snatched our client ' s laptop from the DJ ' s box, his hard disk and threw it in the swimming pool, the statement adds.

More on This

Singer Mowzey Radio Fined for Being 'Nuisance' At Semwanga Funeral

Singer Moses Sekibogo alias Mowzey Radio has been asked to pay damages for allegedly acting "aggressive and wild" during… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.