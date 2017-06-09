9 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Every Woman Listen Debuts to Address Women, Child Abuses

By Enifome Ukodie

As part of measures to address the increasing cases of abuse against women, the Media Initiative Against Human Trafficking and Women Rights Abuse (MIAHWRA) has held its maiden edition of Every Woman Listen, a monthly broadcast hangout of professionals tackling human rights and women abuse issues.

Discussants on the maiden panel included Mrs. Teena Obong, representing Festus Keyamo; Mr. Jiti Ogunye; chairperson, Federation of Women Lawyers Association of Nigeria, Mrs. Ngozi Ogbolu; Assistant State Counsel, Ministry of Public Defender, Mrs. Korede Adenuga; Mr. Adeogun Kayode; and Daniel Akpata, presenter at Radio Continental.

Executive director of MIAHWRA, Ms. Tobore Ovuorie, said: "At MIAHWRA, before we take up any case, we first dedicate time for thorough discussion with these abused women. Sadly, all the women we have interacted with always say, 'I never knew about the legal implication or my rights. If only I had known.' And these women cross across all strata of the society.

"We wanted to find out how much of the law women know as it pertains to their rights and that of their children. Thus, we embarked on a research carried out between 2016 and 2017 in 10 states.

"Our research findings revealed a frightening rate of ignorance about the law among Nigerian women. This was why we set up a panel to address some reoccurring issues relating to the law and rights of women and children in Nigeria," she said.

