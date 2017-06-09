Nigeria: Could This Be End of Daily Injections for Diabetics?

analysis

*Scientists create glucose-control treatment that lasts weeks, sparing sufferers misery of painful jabs

A single injection may soon give diabetics weeks of glucose control rather than having to self-administer as frequently as every day, new research reveals.

Researchers discovered a new technology may improve on existing drugs that aim to better glucose control.

By forming a gel that slowly dissolves under our body heat, the new therapy extends glucose control by up to three times in non-human primates, the study found.

The researchers hope the treatment could last even longer in humans as we have a slower metabolism than most other animals and therefore break drugs down slower.

Standard type 2 diabetes therapies have to be administered at least twice a day, while the longest-acting glucose control treatment on the market, known as dulaglutide, still requires a once-weekly injection.

Researchers from Duke University have created an injectable technology that reacts with body heat to create a gel-like substance. This then causes drugs to be released slowly as the gel dissolves.

In primates, the technology provided glucose control for up to three times longer than existing treatments. It was also tested in mice.

By limiting the number of injections a diabetic needs to control their glucose levels, the researchers hope this new technology will improve patient compliance.

The results were published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Current type 2 diabetes treatments slow the release of insulin to control blood sugar levels, however, the responsible molecule is quickly cleared from the body.